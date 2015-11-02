Returning Di Maria will get warm Bernabeu welcome - Marcelo

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo believes his former team-mate Angel di Maria will be given a good reception when he returns to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Di Maria spent four years alongside Marcelo in the Spanish capital, helping Madrid to capture La Decima - their 10th European Cup - while also winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice during his time at the club.

The pair will come face to face this week when Di Maria returns to the club for the first time since leaving for Manchester United in 2014.

"I think Di Maria will get a good reception," Marcelo said on Monday.

"It was great to play with him. Di Maria is a great player and a great friend. I wish him the best. But we should not just concentrate on one PSG player – we must think about their whole team.

"I expect a very tough game. PSG are a team with high-quality players, I expect a tough match."

Madrid and PSG are level on seven points at the top of Group A and drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture last month.

A victory for either side could go a long way to deciding who progresses as group winners, with Marcelo aware of the importance the fixture holds.

"It's going to be a key match. All of the players want to play, it's like a final. We will play it with plenty of enthusiasm," he added.