Returning Lucas seeking Brazil World Cup berth

Lucas has been out of first-team action since sustaining a knee ligament injury in his club's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in January.

However, the Brazilian played 90 minutes for Liverpool's Under-21 team last Friday in a 2-0 win against West Ham.

And the 27-year-old is now looking to help Brendan Rodgers' side claim at least a top-four finish in the Premier League as he bids to be part of the hosts' World Cup squad.

"I was lucky that I wasn't out for a long time and I'm now looking forward to first-team action," Lucas told Liverpool official website.

"Hopefully I'll be able to help the team again for the next 10 games because we know how important they are.

"It's a massive two months for me especially looking towards the World Cup at the end of the season as well, so I can't afford to miss many more games.

"I knew the injury wasn't too bad. I knew something happened but of course I was disappointed I wouldn't be able to make the last international game (against South Africa).

"When you are out of the international team and squad there is always someone else who will have a chance to impress, the competition for places in the Brazil squad is so big, so that's why I'm really confident that if I have a good two months ahead then I will have a chance to play at the World Cup.

"That would be like a dream for me - playing for my country in Brazil. It's going to be massive, but as I said, what I do for Liverpool is what's going to get me in the Brazil squad, so I've just got to concentrate on the next 10 games and hopefully help Liverpool to do good things until the end of the season."