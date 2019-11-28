Returning Ross hails Scottish football but calls for more self-promotion

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross believes Scottish football does not do enough to promote itself.

Ross made the reflection after returning to his homeland following an 18-month spell with Sunderland.

He has begun his Easter Road career with wins over Motherwell and St Mirren which have reaffirmed his opinion.

The former Alloa and St Mirren boss said: “I got asked quite often in the last year and a half how it compared to what I was dealing with down there and they are almost non-comparable.

“There are differences in the number of games, the logistics of travelling are very different, and some of the finances involved make it different as well.

“What I will say is there are some really good clubs in Scotland and really good players, managers and coaches too. Sometimes we don’t do enough to embrace that and promote it.

“That’s probably my reflection on the last year and a half of being away from it. Coming back and being involved in the games over the last 10 days has just emphasised that.

“I have seen some good players, come up against two good managers and two good clubs and being involved in a really good club myself.”