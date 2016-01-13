Reus 'delighted' with Aubameyang's African Footballer of the Year award

Marco Reus says he is "delighted" Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was awarded the African Footballer of the Year prize.

The partnership between Reus and Aubameyang has fired Dortmund to second place in the Bundesliga and Reus said the team's system is tailored for the Gabon international.

Speaking to the Bundesliga website, Reus said: "I'm delighted for him. Our system fits him perfectly and we try to feed him as much as we can with good service up front.

"But he always works really hard on improving his own game - and on top of that he's a great lad.

"We gave him a great welcome back after he won the award. It's his turn to pay for a few dinners now."

Reus said he is looking forward after injuries disrupted his campaign last season, adding he will not let enforced breaks "bring me down".

"You just have to accept it and I don't have any problem doing that - I'm used to it now," he laughed.

"All you can do is try and stay healthy, but sometimes you get injuries that are unavoidable. And when that happens, I need to get on with it and work hard to get fit again."

Reus said Dortmund's "world-class" players have taken on ideas from Thomas Tuchel "very quickly" after the coach replaced Jurgen Klopp.

"We started showing what the coach wanted us to do from the beginning of the season. I think everyone saw that," said Reus.

"We know that we haven't always managed to do it perfectly, but we're on the right path to getting it right in each game."