Reus takes Dortmund armband

Marco Reus has been named Borussia Dortmund captain for the 2018-19 season.

The Germany forward suffered from a succession of injury problems over recent years but bounced back last term to win a place in Joachim Low's squad for the ill-fated Russia 2018 campaign.

Reus has 96 goals in 204 appearances for Dortmund and is now reunited with head coach Lucien Favre, who he played under at Borussia Monchengladbach.

"The coach announced that I am the new captain," the 29-year-old said in a statement.

"This is, of course, an honour and makes me proud to represent this club and this team on the pitch and off it."

: "Der Trainer hat heute mitgeteilt, dass ich der neue Kapitän bin. Das ist natürlich eine Ehre und macht mich stolz." August 3, 2018

Meanwhile, experienced Dortmund full-back Lukasz Piszczek has announced the end of his international career after making 65 appearances and scoring three goals for Poland.

Favre's side kick-off their Bundesliga season at home to RB Leipzig on August 26.