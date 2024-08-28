Revealed: The shockingly low value of the Premier League trophy

The Premier League trophy is worth a modest £7,030, according to a study from The Gold Bullion Company . By comparison, the World Cup trophy is supposedly worth £359,632, based on its weight of gold.

While it may be considered by many as the best league in the world, the Premier League only has a silver trophy, and its weight of 9,500 grams puts its valuation well below some of football’s more lavish prizes.

The Ballon d’Or, for example, is worth a reported £291,200, given that it is, like the Jules Rimet, made entirely of gold. And it makes sense that the two most prestigious awards in world football are the most expensive trophies on offer.

None of these are for sale, of course, and value is often about more than just the weight of gold or silver. Plenty of players would not swap the Premier League trophy for the Ballon d’Or.

It should also be noted that there is not just one Premier League trophy. There are two, both of which are identical and engraved with the division’s past winners. One is held by the current champions and one is with the Premier League.

The Gold Bullion Company also claim that the Premier League trophy could be the most valuable in the world, if it was made of gold. In that case, it would be worth an estimated £1,479,296. It is, of course, a sizeable trophy, standing at 3ft 5in and weighing 25.4kg.

The winners of the Premier League title are also awarded with silver medals, handed out to players and staff. Their value has not been calculated, but for those that win them they are undoubtedly priceless.

