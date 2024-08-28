Revealed: The shockingly low value of the Premier League trophy

By
published

The Premier League trophy might be less valuable than you thought

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola poses with the Premier League trophy, 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)

The Premier League trophy is worth a modest £7,030, according to a study from The Gold Bullion Company. By comparison, the World Cup trophy is supposedly worth £359,632, based on its weight of gold.

While it may be considered by many as the best league in the world, the Premier League only has a silver trophy, and its weight of 9,500 grams puts its valuation well below some of football’s more lavish prizes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.