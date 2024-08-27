Manchester United hero backed to replace Erik ten Hag according to Fergie's former right-hand man

By
published

Manchester United could already have a replacement in the pipelines

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United have backed Erik ten Hag ahead of the new season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's decision to keep Erik ten Hag after their worst season in Premier League history was a polarising one among pundits and fans alike.

The FA Cup success against Manchester City was one of the very few good moments of the campaign for the Red Devils and is widely believed to be the main reason behind the continued support from the new Ineos regime.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.