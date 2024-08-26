Details emerge ahead of Liverpool's first summer signing: report

Liverpool have endured what many fans believe to be an underwhelming first transfer window under new manager Arne Slot as he looks to develop a side fine-tuned to former boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman faces the daunting task of replacing a god-like figure in the red half of Merseyside with a squad now creeping dangerously close to decline.

Key figures Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson all sit on the wrong side of 30, while concern persists around Trent Alexander Arnold's future with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Liverpool close to first summer signing

Departures of young talents Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, both for fees touching the £20 million mark, have prompted fans to demand reinforcements before the window closes to give Slot the best chance of hitting the ground running in this new era at Anfield.

A widely publicised move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi failed to materialise earlier in the window, with the club seemingly unwilling to pursue a backup option, while rumours surrounding a new defender have also gone cold in recent weeks.

However, it now seems the Reds will soon be off the mark with the signing of Valencia's Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Mamardashvili looks set to join Liverpool after weeks of speculation (Image credit: Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a move which is likely to cost around €35 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist confirmed that the deal would be completed before the end of the window for a guaranteed €30 million with an additional €5 million in add-ons.

The deal looks set to go through officially in 2025 with Mamardashvili remaining at Valencia for the remainder of the season to maintain regular minutes before challenging Alisson for the number one spot at Anfield. A ten per cent future sell-on clause is also to be inserted.

Alisson could soon have fierce competition for his starting place (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this represents remarkable value for money. At just 23 years old, Mamardashvili is already one of Europe's best goalkeepers as proven by his performances at Euro 2024. His age also suggests he will maintain his ability for at least another decade. However, the move does raise some serious questions about the future of Liverpool's current goalkeepers.

A talent like Mamardashvili isn't going to agree to sit on the bench forever, suggesting Alisson's time could be coming to an end. If, somehow, has has agreed to play backup, what does this mean for the talented Caoimhin Kelleher, who himself has been subject to plenty of transfer interest this summer? Plenty to keep an eye on but be excited, Liverpool fans!

