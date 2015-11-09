Reveillere retires after 17-year career

Anthony Reveillere has announced his retirement at the age of 35 following a career in which he represented France, Rennes, Lyon, Napoli and Sunderland.

The defender had been without a club since leaving Sunderland at the end of last season and confirmed his 17-year career had come to an end on French television.

"I stopped because of a lack of offers and also because of my family life, to stay with my children," he told Canal+.

"I had gone to Sunderland alone, so it made me think."

The full-back began his career at Rennes in 1998 but, after a half-season loan stint at Valencia, spent much of his career at Lyon, where he won Ligue 1 five times while also picking up two Coupe de France winners' medals during a 10-year spell at the Stade Gerland.

Time at Napoli and Sunderland followed, with Reveillere winning the Coppa Italia while in Naples.

Reveillere made 20 appearances for France and was included in the squads for the 2010 World Cup as well as Euro 2012.