RFU still struggling to pay coach Capello

Former Milan, Real Madrid and England manager Capello signed a new contract with Russia until their home World Cup in 2018 last July, but there have been ongoing issues regarding his salary.

The RFU admitted they were struggling to pay Capello's wages in November, and Tolstoy confirmed the problems still exist.

"There is still no dedicated source to pay the wages of Capello," he told Russia 24. "Perhaps it will cause further delay salary head coach of the national team.

"We are taking every effort to find additional sources, but once again I want to emphasise that initially when signing the contract with Capello we envisaged a source for the salaries of Fabio Capello and his coaching staff.

"I must admit that it is an abnormal situation, to put it mildly."