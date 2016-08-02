Ribery: Hoeness will return to Bayern

Franck Ribery has backed former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness to return to the club, following his release from prison.

The 64-year-old served half of a three-and-a-half-year jail term for tax evasion, and is now considering his future within football.

Hoeness – who was released from jail in February –is reportedly due to make a decision on any potential role at the German champions this week, and Bayern winger Ribery is keen to work with the 1974 World Cup winner again.

"I am sure that he will come back," the Frenchman told Bild.

"Uli Hoeness is so important for the club. Bayern Munich has so much power, but Uli can again give the club still more power.

"He has so much power, so much euphoria. Uli is the heart of the club."

After appearing for the club over 300 times, winning three Bundesliga titles and three European Cups, Hoeness served as Bayern's sporting director for 30 years.

He was then club president for a further five years up until his conviction in 2014.