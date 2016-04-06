Ribery hopeful Bayern goals will come

Franck Ribery is confident Bayern Munich can score at Benfica and successfully negotiate their Champions League quarter-final tie.

A second-minute goal from Arturo Vidal was all that separated the sides in Tuesday's first leg at the Allianz Arena, with Benfica living up to their billing from Pep Guardiola – the Bayern coach having described them as the best defensive team in Europe before the match.

The victory was the Bundesliga champions' third consecutive 1-0 win and Ribery believes this low-scoring run will soon end, as Guardiola's men prepare for a league match against Stuttgart before next week's return fixture in Lisbon.

"We had a few chances to get the second goal but this is the Champions League," he told reporters in the post-match mixed zone.

"A 1- 0 is not a bad result. We have to be fully focused on Saturday against Stuttgart again.

"And we have a team that can get a good result also in Lisbon. We can always make a goal.

"We are in a bit of a phase. Previously, we have scored many goals; most recently, often only one. But that can happen.

"We must work together and see what we can do better in order to qualify for the next round."

Ribery felt Bayern could have played at a quicker tempo against their Portuguese opponents and urged his team-mates to be more clinical with the final ball.

"We have lost too many balls, the last pass was missing, the balls should have perhaps been played forward faster," the former France international added.

"At the beginning of the game we did well, but then we were a bit... panic is the wrong word, but we have lost something for the rest [of the match] and [could] not find the second goal.

"Now we have a 1-0. We must not be afraid, but in football anything can happen.

"It's a tough game in Lisbon but perhaps Benfica will attack immediately. That could work in our favour. We must be free in the head as a team because in this game you need to have no fear."