Ribery included in France's final squad

It was revealed on Saturday that the Bayern Munich man was suffering from back trouble, causing him to miss the 1-1 friendly draw with Paraguay the following day.

Head coach Didier Deschamps has expressed optimism regarding Ribery's chances of being fit for France's opening Group E clash with Honduras on June 15.

And Ribery, who has announced that the finals in Brazil will be his last World Cup, has retained his place in the 23-man squad initially named by Deschamps on May 13.

The only change from that initial list sees Stephane Ruffier included at the expense of fellow goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who cracked a vertebra in his neck while playing for club side Marseille.

France are due to play Jamaica in their final pre-tournament friendly on Sunday, before flying out to Brazil to begin their World Cup campaign.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau (Bastia), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne)

Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Lucas Digne (Paris Saint-Germain), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Porto), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Grenier (Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Rio Mavuba (Lille), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad), Loic Remy (Newcastle United), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich).