Ribery included in France's final squad
Franck Ribery has been included in France's final 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup, despite doubts surrounding his fitness.
It was revealed on Saturday that the Bayern Munich man was suffering from back trouble, causing him to miss the 1-1 friendly draw with Paraguay the following day.
Head coach Didier Deschamps has expressed optimism regarding Ribery's chances of being fit for France's opening Group E clash with Honduras on June 15.
And Ribery, who has announced that the finals in Brazil will be his last World Cup, has retained his place in the 23-man squad initially named by Deschamps on May 13.
The only change from that initial list sees Stephane Ruffier included at the expense of fellow goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who cracked a vertebra in his neck while playing for club side Marseille.
France are due to play Jamaica in their final pre-tournament friendly on Sunday, before flying out to Brazil to begin their World Cup campaign.
Squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau (Bastia), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne)
Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Lucas Digne (Paris Saint-Germain), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Porto), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Grenier (Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Rio Mavuba (Lille), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad), Loic Remy (Newcastle United), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich).
