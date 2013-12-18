Ribery named Bundesliga Player of the Year

The winger, who is also on the shortlist for the FIFA Ballon d'Or with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, adds the title to the UEFA Champions League Best Player and UEFA Best Player in Europe awards he won earlier in the year.

The Frenchman came out on top in a poll of the 36 captains from the top two tiers of German football.

Ribery, 30, claimed the crown ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Poland international Robert Lewandowski.

Since the turn of the year, Ribery has recorded 18 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, and has won UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Super Cup in that time.

With Bayern through to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, Ribery could add to that impressive haul in Morocco on Saturday.