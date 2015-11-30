Ribery ordeal is over – Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says "the ordeal is over" for Franck Ribery as he prepares to rejoin first-team training.

Ribery has not played a competitive game since March 11 owing to a persistent ankle problem, but stepped up his recovery plans earlier this month.

The winger has set a target of December 12, when Bayern take on Ingolstadt, for his return to action and Rummenigge is confident the 32-year-old is on track.

"The ordeal is over. Franck will be back in team training next week. He will be back," he was quoted as saying by Bild at a Bayern fan club event.

Persistent injuries to Ribery, Arjen Robben and other Bayern stars last season prompted the departure of long-standing club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, although several first-team players still visit the 73-year-old for treatment on occasion.

Rummenigge regrets the manner in which Muller-Wohlfahrt left the club, but is happy to see him continue to offer treatment to Bayern players.

"I regret that he resigned. But if, for example, Arjen Robben has muscle problems, he still goes to Muller-Wohlfarht. So he's not gone away, we've just established a wider medical department," he added.

"We have no problem with Muller-Wolfhart and he has no problem with Bayern Munich."

In Ribery's absence Bayern have marched to the Bundesliga summit with an unbeaten record.