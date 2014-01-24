Ribery seeking unbeaten Bundesliga campaign

Ribery finished third in the Ballon d'Or voting behind Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, despite winning the treble with Bayern last term.

France winger Ribery initially expressed grievances with the decision to award to the prize to Ronaldo, but is now focused on securing further honours with the Bavarian giants.

The 30-year-old reiterated his desire to help Bayern retain their Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League titles, and hopes Pep Guardiola's men - who have not lost in 41 league games - will be able to finish the 2013-14 campaign without defeat in the German top flight.

"It hurt a lot (losing the Ballon d'Or) to begin with considering I had won everything with Bayern," Ribery told the Bundesliga's official website.

"However, the subject has been put to bed in my eyes. I'm only focusing on the future now.

"We have an incredible amount of untapped potential at Bayern. We're capable of retaining our status as German champions, but also of winning the DFB-Pokal and becoming the first-ever team to defend our UEFA Champions League title.

"I can promise you one thing: I'm still hungry for more. We want to continue winning everything and create even more history.

"My aim is to become German champions without suffering a single defeat. We want to attempt to win every game and put in convincing performances every time we play."