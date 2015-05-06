Ribery set to miss Bayern's second leg with Barca

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery says he is unlikely to be fit for his side's European clash with Barcelona next week due to his ankle injury.

The Frenchman has not featured for the Bundesliga champions since March's UEFA Champions League victory over Shakhtar, but had been rumoured to be close to a comeback in time for the semi-final second leg against Barca.

Bayern were beaten 3-0 at Camp Nou in the first leg on Wednesday, with Ribery's recovery not progressing as well as expected.

As such, Ribery is unlikely to hand Pep Guardiola a timely boost ahead of the return game at the Allianz Arena next week.

"I am very sad, I wanted to achieve big things," he told Kicker.

"I worked hard for my comeback but my ankle did not heal. I am sick of it."

Guardiola has had to deal with injuries to the likes of Arjen Robben and David Alaba in recent weeks as Bayern's season has begun to unravel since retaining their Bundesliga title.

Following their DFB-Pokal semi-final exit to Borussia Dortmund, Guardiola's men are left facing an uphill task to stay in Europe.