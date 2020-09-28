Ricardo Goss eyes Caf Champions League title with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss is relishing the chance to win silverware with the club, especially the covenant Caf Champions League trophy.

The 26-year-old joined Masandawana from Bidvest Wits, who sold their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The KwaZulu-Natal-born shotstopper will now compete with Denis Onyango for the NO.1 spot at Sundowns after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Goss shared his feelings what attracted him to the club and why he decided to join the Brazilians.

‘It has been a childhood dream for me to join the club and one of my idols Brian Baloyi played for the club,’ Goss told his club’s official website.

‘I want to make sure that I win trophies many trophies I can with the club especially the Caf Champions League and add the second star.’

Over the course of his career, Goss has managed to keep 15 clean sheets and conceded 32 goals from 32 appearances across all competitions playing for Golden Arrows, Real Kings and Bidvest Wits.