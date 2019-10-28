Rice focused on Hamilton reaction ahead of Aberdeen clash

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice is only concerned with how his own players react to their weekend disappointment, not Aberdeen’s.

The Dons travel to face Accies on Wednesday on the back of a 4-0 home defeat by Celtic, which resulted in some stinging criticism from manager Derek McInnes for his players.

McInnes will be looking for a reaction in Lanarkshire, but Rice wants a response from his own squad after they conceded late in a 3-2 defeat at St Johnstone.

Rice said: “The reaction I’m looking for is from my team. Aberdeen’s not my concern, their reaction. The reaction from my team to Saturday’s result is what I am concentrating on.

“We scored two goals away from home and normally I’d expect to take something from the game, but we didn’t deserve anything from the game if I’m being honest.”