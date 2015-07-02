Richards leaves Swansea for Fulham

Fulham have completed the permanent signing of Wales international Jazz Richards from Premier League side Swansea City.

Richards made 12 appearances for Fulham during a loan spell at the Championship club last season and moves to Craven Cottage for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

The deal sees Richards again reunited with Fulham boss Kit Symons, who was formerly assistant to Wales manager Chris Coleman.

"Kit's a good manager, a good coach, and what he's trying to get us to do will take the club forward, and we've got the players to do so," Richards told Fulham's official website.

The full-back was a part of the Swansea side that earned a place in the Premier League in the 2010-11 season and went on to make 18 appearances in the top flight for the Welsh side.

As well as his loan spell at Fulham, Richards has had temporary spells with Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace, who he helped achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in the 2012-13 campaign.