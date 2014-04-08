Richardson confident of victory over Norwich

Fulham ran out 2-1 winners over Villa last Saturday to revive their Premier League survival hopes and will close to within two points of safety with a home victory against Norwich this weekend.

With Norwich, who sacked manager Chris Hughton on Sunday, facing matches versus Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in their run-in, Felix Magath's men will smell an opportunity over reel them in.

Richardson netted the opening goal at Villa Park and he is sure his side will take belief from that result going into Saturday's showdown.

"We're very confident we can beat Norwich," Richardson told Fulham's official website. "We're always confident at home, we have great support.

"Our last four games, we've picked up two wins. We're in form and hopefully we can beat Norwich.

"It will be a hard, hard game, there's no denying that – they're fighting (to stay) in the Premier League as well. But if we beat them we'll be two points behind them.

"There are a lot of points to play for. It may go to the last game. But we can play football, we can mix it.

"We're confident in the changing room, but we'll be wary of Norwich."