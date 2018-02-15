Richarlison focused on Watford amid transfer speculation

Richarlison has not ruled out a move away from Watford but the Brazilian insists he remains fully focused on life at Vicarage Road.

The forward swapped Rio de Janeiro for Watford in July after the Hornets agreed an £11.5million deal with Fluminense.

He quickly adapted to the Premier League with five goals in the first half of the season, and he has been an ever-present under both Marco Silva and Javi Gracia.

His performances have reportedly attracted the attention of league rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, whose alleged interest could spark a bidding war for the 20-year-old.

Richarlison remains focused on Watford for now, though, with the forward deferring to his representatives.

"In the future you never know but I leave all things like that up to my agents," he told the London Evening Standard.

"At the moment my head is completely in Watford.

"I am not thinking about anything else and I want to help the team get as far as possible in the league.

"That is my objective, that is my focus and nothing else."

Remaining in England is definitely a top priority for the youngster, Richarlison adding: "I want to play in this country for as long as possible.

"It is a great league and has been a great experience for me. I want to improve and playing in England can help me do that."