Richarlison reveals why he almost quit football to sell ice creams and grow coffee
By Greg Lea
Everton attacker Richarlison has revealed that he almost quit football to focus on selling ice creams and growing coffee as a youngster.
The Brazilian is the Toffees’ joint-top scorer this season with 12 goals following a £35m move from Watford last summer.
His exploits early on in 2018/19 earned him a maiden international appearance for his country last August, capping a remarkable rise for a player who was still plying his trade in Brazilian domestic football this time two years ago.
Richarlison hasn’t always had it easy, though – the Nova Venecia-born forward told FourFourTwo that he was once held up at gunpoint after being mistaken for a drug dealer, and he’s now revealed that he almost gave up the game to help his family earn extra money.
“After my first trial went wrong I was 16 years old, I was always required at home to pull my weight,” Richarlison said.
"My mum wanted me to work and study, she put me under pressure to bring in food and be a member of the household.
"I was very close to quitting and just get a job. I sold ice creams, I worked at a car wash and my grandfather had a piece of land and I'd help him out. He grew coffee and peanuts."
Amid those difficulties, Richarlison viewed football as a way out of the difficult life he endured as a child.
“It was [an escape]," the forward added. “All the cities have loads of football pitches and, in a way, they are a refuge.
“It was an escape for many from drugs. I've seen wads of cash in front of me, but it was good for me to have this escape and have a coach who was a police officer. He was a great example to me and helped me a lot."
Richarlison will be looking to help Everton end a three-game winless run at home when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.