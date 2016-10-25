Ridgewell reportedly arrested for drink driving

Former Premier League defender Liam Ridgewell has reportedly been arrested following an alleged drink-driving incident on Monday.

Following media reports that suggested Ridgewell had been stopped alongside fellow Portland Timbers player Jake Gleeson, the MLS club confirmed their knowledge of the events.

While avoiding specifics, a Timbers statement added that the club are still looking into the situation.

"The team is aware of the events that occurred last evening involving players Jake Gleeson and Liam Ridgewell and is in the process of gathering information on the matter," the statement read.

"The team has been in close contact with the players, local law enforcement and the league office. The club will not have further comment until more information is available."

Ridgewell - formerly of Aston Villa, Birmingham City and West Brom - captains Portland and was crucial in their MLS Cup title success of 2015.

However, the defending champions suffered a disappointing 2016 campaign, and missed out on the play-offs with a 4-1 defeat to rivals Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.