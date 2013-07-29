Riether targeting top-10 finish

After spending last term on loan at Craven Cottage from Cologne, Riether made his move permanent move in May - joining for an undisclosed fee.

The German full-back is one of four new signings made by boss Martin Jol ahead of the new campaign - joining fellow new recruits Derek Boateng, Fernando Amorebieta and goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg - and Riether is encouraged by the strength within the squad.

"Our goal is to be in the top 10," he said. "I think that's possible if we keep our game solid and structured.

"I think there might be another player or two who might join us so that'll we'll have a strong team for the Premier League season."

Riether's performances last term attracted interest from the Bundesliga, and a potential move to Schalke was rumoured during the close-season.

However, the 30-year-old has admitted that he is happy in England.

"I'm not complaining," he added. "It was an honour to have raised interest from Schalke and obviously I would have been happy to return to Germany, but I also feel good at Fulham.

"It's a great club and I like playing here."