Rio 2016: Neymar is a monster - Brazil coach Micale

Brazil coach Rogerio Micale wants to understand how Neymar became "a monster" in order for the country to develop more players like him.

Neymar inspired Brazil's 6-0 win over Honduras on Wednesday, sending them into Saturday's gold medal match in emphatic fashion.

It took the Barcelona star just 15 seconds to open the scoring at the Maracana, setting a new Olympic record.

Neymar grabbed a pair of assists before rounding off the scoring in the final minute of normal time from the penalty spot after Marquinhos and Luan added to a double from Gabriel Jesus.

Asked how he would define the captain, Micale replied: "A monster! Neymar is a guy who has a gift for playing football, who enchants.

"He has talent. External factors influence players with potential, and we want to understand how he developed in order to find more players [like him].

"We will continue trying to understand, I confess that it is complex."

Olympic gold remains the only prize missing in Brazil's decorated football history, but Micale is keen to maintain tranquillity, with his side just one match away from becoming national heroes.

"We will treat this situation as we have done so far. We knew about that pressure from the beginning. What interests us culturally is the gold medal, because we haven't won it yet," he continued.

"We will not lack fight. We are going to look [to take control] from the beginning. Our football is quality, but also from working hard.

"We're playing together as a group. It is a reason that gives us hope that we can achieve this great dream. We will give our best to win the gold."

Gabriel Jesus revelled in a "spectacular" victory and hopes to top the podium and give joy to the Brazilian people.

"The important thing was the victory. The victory today was spectacular. We knew that if we took control, we would win," he said.

"We do not have to pick one opponent over the other [in the final]. We play the same way and we will seek the gold that is dreamed of by us Brazilians."