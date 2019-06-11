Rio Ferdinand handed ambassadorial role by the FA for Euro 2020

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand has been named as the Football Association’s lead ambassador for Euro 2020.

Wednesday marks a year to go until the start of the competition, which will be played across 12 European cities to toast the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

The semi-finals and final, as well as three group-stage matches and a round-of-16 fixture, will be held at Wembley.

Ferdinand never played in a European Championships for England despite collecting 81 caps during his international career.

Ferdinand scored three goals during his 81 appearances for England. (Nick Potts/PA)

But, with the FA also launching their volunteer scheme for the finals 12 months before a ball is kicked, the ex-Manchester United skipper has called on people to get involved in the lead up to the event.

“It’s an honour to be named as the UEFA Euro 2020 ambassador for the tournament in England” he said.

“The Euros have been responsible for some of the most iconic moments in football history, and I can’t wait to see more take place at Wembley and across Europe next summer.

“Whether it’s through applying to be a volunteer, dusting off your boots, attending a game or just enjoying the atmosphere, it will be a summer to remember – make sure you’re part of it.”

Should Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions qualify for the tournament they will play their group-stage matches at Wembley, and will only play away from the national stadium twice if they make it to the final on July 12.

The first phase of ticket sales opens on Wednesday and will remain on general sale until July 12.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, helping to launch the London Host City Volunteers scheme, wants the capital to shine during a tournament that will also visit Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Bilbao, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Munich, St Petersburg and Rome.

Wembley will host both semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020. (John Walton/PA)

“As a huge football fan, I am so excited that London is hosting seven games at Euro 2020 next summer,” said Khan.

“It shows that London provides the perfect stage for some of the world’s greatest football talent and is open to fans from all over Europe.

“We are determined to make London the most inclusive and engaging location of all the host cities, and we want people from across the capital and the country to get involved – not only as spectators but as volunteers and ambassadors for our city.”