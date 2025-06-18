Who is Ellie Roebuck? Everything you need to know about the Euro 2025 pundit

Ellie Roebuck has played for clubs like Barcelona and Manchester City

Ellie Roebuck has been announced as part of the BBC's Euro 2025 punditry team after missing out of the England squad.

The goalkeeper, who is reportedly leaving Barcelona this summer, won the Euros in 2022 but missed out on Sarina Wiegman's team this time around.

Roebuck is just 25 but is broadening her career with punditry plaudits this summer.

Roebuck started her career at Sheffield United before moving to Manchester City's academy in 2015.

She made her senior debut for City in 2016 and won seven trophies with the club before leaving in 2024.

Roebuck joined Spanish giants Barcelona but has failed to break into the first team.

That has led to reports she will leave the club this summer.

On an international stage, she made her debut for England in 2018 and was the first choice keeper at the 2019 World Cup.

She fell down the pecking order when Wiegman took over as manager in 2021 but was selected for their Euros-winning run in 2022.

A stroke limited her playing time which has impacted her international appearances but Wiegman has not ruled out a return for the star.

Roebuck said of her stroke: "I'm lucky because I should have lost my vision. I should have lost my peripheral vision for sure.

"The majority of people that suffer a stroke [like mine] do that. So, I probably should have been blind, which is quite a miracle that that didn't happen."

Roebuck will be a pundit for the first time this summer and will have keen insights into England at the tournament.