Who is Ellie Roebuck? Everything you need to know about the Euro 2025 pundit

Ellie Roebuck is in the middle of her playing career but will work for the BBC this summer

Ellie Roebuck
Ellie Roebuck has played for clubs like Barcelona and Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellie Roebuck has been announced as part of the BBC's Euro 2025 punditry team after missing out of the England squad.

The goalkeeper, who is reportedly leaving Barcelona this summer, won the Euros in 2022 but missed out on Sarina Wiegman's team this time around.

Roebuck is just 25 but is broadening her career with punditry plaudits this summer.

Ellie Roebuck: What is her career to date?

Ellie Roebuck of FC Barcelona poses for a portrait during the FC Barcelona Portraits Session nat Estadi Johan Cruyff on September 25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

(Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Roebuck started her career at Sheffield United before moving to Manchester City's academy in 2015.

She made her senior debut for City in 2016 and won seven trophies with the club before leaving in 2024.

Ellie Roebuck of England during a training session at St George's Park on October 24, 2023 in Burton upon Trent, England.

Ellie Roebuck has a long career ahead of her (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Roebuck joined Spanish giants Barcelona but has failed to break into the first team.

That has led to reports she will leave the club this summer.

On an international stage, she made her debut for England in 2018 and was the first choice keeper at the 2019 World Cup.

She fell down the pecking order when Wiegman took over as manager in 2021 but was selected for their Euros-winning run in 2022.

Ellie Roebuck in Barcelona training

Ellie Roebuck has failed to become a starter for Barca (Image credit: Getty Images)

A stroke limited her playing time which has impacted her international appearances but Wiegman has not ruled out a return for the star.

Roebuck said of her stroke: "I'm lucky because I should have lost my vision. I should have lost my peripheral vision for sure.

"The majority of people that suffer a stroke [like mine] do that. So, I probably should have been blind, which is quite a miracle that that didn't happen."

Roebuck will be a pundit for the first time this summer and will have keen insights into England at the tournament.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.