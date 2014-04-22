Risse hails 'incredible feeling' after promotion

Peter Stoger's men knew that they would seal promotion and the 2. Bundesliga title with a win, but fell behind as Danny Latza put the visitors in front shortly before half-time.

However, Risse was introduced during the interval at the RheinEnergieStadion and had the desired impact just five minutes into the second half when he netted the equaliser.

Patrick Helmes and Anthony Ujah then put the game beyond doubt after Jonas Acquistapace had been sent off for Bochum.

And 24-year-old Risse was understandably ecstatic to have played a pivotal role in ensuring Cologne's return to the top flight following a two-year absence.

"We are all enormously pleased. We wanted to win here and make everything secure at home, including the championship," Risse said.

"The assistant coach told me at half-time that I could turn the game.

"It is an incredible feeling, because everyone knew from the outset that there would be a lot of work. The fact that I could help with the promotion makes me all the more happy."