Ritchie makes Burke-Bale comparison

Matt Ritchie has compared Scotland international team-mate Oliver Burke to Real Madrid and Wales superstar Gareth Bale.

The 19-year-old rejected Premier League advances to sign for Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig this week, with Nottingham Forest reportedly receiving a £13million fee for the winger.

Burke made just 3£ first-team outings at club level before signing a five-year deal at the Red Bull Arena, but Ritchie has seen enough during the youngster's two Scotland appearances to liken him to Bale – a two-time Champions League winner and once the most expensive player in history.

"I think if you look at his stature he is very much like Gareth Bale," said Ritchie ahead of Scotland's opening World Cup qualifier against Malta.

"I don't want to build him up to be Gareth Bale because he is his own man and his own player.

"But, from what I have seen, his ability – the sky is the limit for him and it is all about his mentality, staying grounded and working hard and hopefully he can fulfil his potential. It would be great for Scotland."