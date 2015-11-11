Rivaldo: Neymar deserves to win Ballon d'Or

Barcelona forward Neymar deserves to be crowned the best player in the world, according to Brazilian great Rivaldo.

Neymar has taken La Liga by storm this season, scoring 11 goals in 10 league matches as Barca top the table.

The pick of Neymar's goals came last week, when he produced a sublime flick and volley to lead Barca to a 3-0 win Villarreal.

Neymar's performances have earned the praise of former Barca and Brazil international midfielder Rivaldo, who has backed the 23-year-old national team captain for the Ballon D'Or.

"I would like to say that it has been good to see Neymar playing for Barcelona, and especially with the number 11 shirt, which I know very well," Rivaldo wrote via Instagram.

"I do not know who will be 2015 best player in the world, but in my humble opinion, respecting Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi and others, Neymar deserves to be the best in the world."