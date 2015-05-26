Roar turn to Aloisi

Brisbane Roar have begun preparations for next season's A-League campaign with the appointment of former Australia international John Aloisi as their new head coach.

Aloisi replaces interim head coach Frans Thijssen after he guided the club to sixth place last season, before losing to Adelaide United in the elimination final earlier this month.

Thijssen had only been in charge since Mike Mulvey stepped down in November, but the Dutchman has been overlooked for the permanent role, the club instead turning to Aloisi.

"I am extremely proud and honoured to join Brisbane Roar," the former Melbourne Heart coach told the club's official website.

"The club has defined success in the first 10 years of the A-League and I am determined to ensure the high standards the Roar players, members, sponsors and supporters have come to expect continue under my stewardship."

During his career Aloisi played 459 games and scored 127 goals, while he represented Australia on 55 occasions.

Aloisi was sacked by Melbourne Heart in December 2013, after the club failed to win their opening 17 matches of the 2013-14 season.