Robben: Bayern gave Dortmund no chance

Arjen Robben praised Bayern Munich for not giving Borussia Dortmund a chance in Saturday's Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena.

The league leaders dispatched Thomas Tuchel's side in ruthless fashion, with goals from Robben, Franck Ribery and a double from ex-Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski securing a 4-1 victory.

The win kept Bayern 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig and gave them a confidence boost before the Champions League quarter-final first leg with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

And Robben was delighted with their dominant display at the beginning of a crucial run of fixtures this month.

"We really turned in a very good and intense display," he said, as quoted by Bayern's official website. "It's nice if you're up against such strong opponents and play like this. We're in for a nice month.

"We left our opponents no chance. With a little more luck we could have scored more goals in the first half. A 4-1 scoreline, a clear-cut, superb win. It's fun. It boosts our confidence."

Dortmund, who were 2-0 down after 10 minutes, grabbed a lifeline when Raphael Guerreiro rifled in a shot after Jerome Boateng scuffed a clearance into his path.

Boateng made amends in the second half when he cleared a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang effort off the line with the score at 3-1, and the Germany international feels that moment should serve as a warning sign ahead of the clash with Madrid.

"We wanted to lay down a marker after Tuesday [a 1-0 defeat to Hoffenheim]," he said. "We played well against strong opponents today, we controlled the match.

"Dortmund only had one gilt-edged chance. We were in the lead, it was 3-1, but Dortmund had a big chance.

"We had to be highly alert, we should have stifled their counter-attack. We mustn't attack recklessly."