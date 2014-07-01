Robben dismisses notion he feared suspension

The Bayern Munich star was felled for a stoppage-time penalty - converted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar - as the Dutch secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Miguel Herrera's side to reach the quarter-finals.

Costa Rica stand between the Dutch and a spot in the final four, but fears were raised when Robben admitted diving earlier in the Mexico game in his post-match interviews.

However, FIFA have since confirmed no retrospective action will be taken, and Robben claims he was never worried about his involvement in the next game.

When asked if he expected to be punished, Robben said: "No, not at all, why?

"I was not afraid, no. I am an honest guy. It had no influence on the game.

"I don't change myself. That's my personality.

"I think it's good. I apologised for one stupid action, but it didn't have an influence in the game.

"We had two clear penalties, one was given. That is it. I don't think we should talk about it any more."