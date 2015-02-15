Robben: Guardiola would talk football at 3am
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben claims he could call coach Pep Guardiola at 3am to chat about football.
The Spaniard has been in charge at the Allianz Arena since 2013, winning both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, since his arrival.
And Netherlands international Robben says he has developed a strong bond with the former Barcelona coach.
"We have a very good relationship," he told The Observer. "I like the way he thinks about football and his tactical flexibility means we've played a few systems.
"It's not like we are a 4-4-2 team. We use all kinds of formations with Pep and this means I can play inside or outside, just behind the strikers or even as a striker.
"That’s fantastic because the way he wants to play, with a very dominant style, suits me perfectly.
"And you can discuss anything with him. If it's 3am, Pep would be happy to talk to you about football.
"After Wolfsburg [a 4-1 defeat] you could see on his face how much it hurt him. He hates losing. But every great manager hates losing.
"If [Chelsea boss Jose] Mourinho loses 4-1... he doesn’t sleep well. They are winners. They're so strong and that's why they are so successful.”
And Robben believes his game has come on hugely under Guardiola.
"When I started working with Pep 18 months ago, I noticed how he goes much deeper into football," he added. "His intelligence is obvious. Tactically he's one of the best in the world and, under him, I have made more steps in my development.
"I've come quite a long way these 18 months."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.