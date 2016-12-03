Robben hopeful of finalising Bayern future

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben believes a new contract is not far from being agreed with the Bundesliga champions, while chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident the winger will remain in Bavaria.

Robben is out of contract at the end of the season and the 32-year-old Netherlands international is yet to sign an extension.

The sticking point is believed to be the length of the contract, with Robben's agent and father, Hans, wanting more than a one-year deal for the Dutch veteran.

Quizzed on his future after scoring in Bayern's 3-1 win over Mainz on Friday, Robben told Sky: "My father is ready [for a talk], he likes to drink coffee with Mr. Rummenigge.

"I read as well about the contract term, but we are not so far apart.

"Maybe everything is done after one talk. It will not be very difficult."

Rummenigge, who is optimistic Robben will follow in the footsteps of team-mate Franck Ribery by signing a new deal, added: "There was a talk with Arjen's father, which is his agent. And the father said, he [Robben] wants to stay healthy until Christmas. Then there will be talks.

"I think he wants to extend his contract and we are as well interested, Arjen will play for Bayern next season.

"There is no reason why Arjen should not play for Bayern next year."