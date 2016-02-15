Robben: I will get better

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben feels he is approaching his best once more after returning from the Bundesliga's mid-season break having recovered from a range of injuries that have hampered his campaign.

Robben has only made 11 appearances in the league this season and is yet to score in 2016, but the Dutchman is confident the tide is turning.

"I'm coming in and getting better," he told Kicker.

"I can see that, against Bochum in the cup last Wednesday, it was good and it was good again today [in Sunday's 3-1 Bundesliga win against Augsburg]. I was happy with my game.

"The collaboration with Thomas Muller and Philipp Lahm on the right side feels good and at the end I could have scored a goal."

Robben said the team was committed to delivering a good result for team-mate Holger Badstuber, who suffered a broken ankle in training on Saturday.

"It was a shock, but we have to try and put it into positive energy and create a win for Holger," he said.

"We did that and that is the character of this team. As painful as these injures are, you have to solve these problems.

"The team is together."