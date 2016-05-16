Robben: I will return stronger than ever before

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has vowed to return stronger than ever as he continues his recovery from an adductor injury.

The Netherlands international has not featured for Bayern since the scoreless draw with Borussia Dortmund on March 5 and will also miss the upcoming DFB-Pokal final versus BVB due to his injury.

Some have questioned whether Robben still has a role to play at Bayern with Carlo Ancelotti replacing Manchester City bound Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena next season.

But the 32-year-old is determined to show he can still be a key contributor to the Bundesliga champions.

"I promise that I will return stronger than ever before," Robben was quoted as saying by AZ.

"It has been a very difficult time for me mentally.

"You always want to help the team as a player. It's the worst thing possible when you are forced to watch on from the sidelines.

"Next season is very important for me."

Robben has scored seven goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in 2015-16.