Robben injury nothing serious, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted the injury suffered by Arjen Robben during Bayern Munich's draw with Cologne is nothing serious.

The 32-year-old was making his first start of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena, but had to be replaced by Thomas Muller at half-time.

That sparked fears Robben could be facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines having only recently returned from two months out with a groin injury.

But Bayern reported "slightly bruised ribs" after the match and boss Ancelotti is not overly concerned by the injury's seriousness.

"He was in pain and could not go on, but it is nothing serious," Ancelotti told the club's website.

Cologne's draw meant Bayern dropped points for the first time in the Bundesliga this season in a week that has also seen them lose to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Ancelotti was disappointed but not particularly worried by the result, which came after Anthony Modeste cancelled out Joshua Kimmich's opener.

"We are allowed to be disappointed, but we need not worry," he said.

"We could have won the game, but Cologne had chances to take all three points home as well.

"We started well and had control, but Cologne improved in the second half."

Bayern hit the post twice in the match, through Javi Martinez and Juan Bernat.