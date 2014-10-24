Robben lauds 'perfect' life at Bayern Munich

The Netherlands international moved to Bayern from Real Madrid in 2009 and has enjoyed a trophy-laden stint in Germany.

Robben has picked up three Bundesliga titles, as well as winning the UEFA Champions League in 2013, scoring the all-important goal in the 2-1 final victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

There was talk in the close-season that Robben would move to Manchester United to be reunited with Louis van Gaal - who he worked under at Bayern and with the national team - but the 30-year-old's glowing description of life in Munich means any such move in the future seems unlikely.

"I am enjoying it so much over here," he told The Telegraph.

"It is the perfect club with the perfect manager for me. My family is happy, we have lived here for five years and I am exactly at the place I want to be.

"It cannot be better than it is at the moment, so you don't need to have thoughts about other clubs and other leagues.

"If you see me again in three years in the Premier League, then who knows, but at the moment, there is not even one per cent of me thinking about going to England or anywhere.

"I am 30 now, it is not like I want to go to a new league. I have been in England, I have been in Spain, so I don't have that desire, but that is all to do with the club I am with now.

"I am 100 per cent convinced I will stay here for a very long time."

It has been suggested that Robben has reached the peak of his powers for club and country over the past 18 months, and the man himself feels he is benefiting from a greater level of consistency in his game.

"People asked me last season, and during the World Cup, whether this was the best I have been in my career, but I don't know sometimes," he said.

"I don't get that kind of feeling, but maybe it is for others on the outside to judge. It is maybe more noticeable now because I am playing well over a longer period.

"Before, I would do well for three or four months, maybe play even better, but then there would be an injury and you have to come back again.

"But now, being fit continually, I can keep my level and that means you can enjoy your football more."