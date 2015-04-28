Robben limps off in Bayern return

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben limped off less than 20 minutes into his comeback against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Robben was brought on in the 68th minute of the DFB-Pokal semi-final at the Allianz Arena, marking his return after five weeks out with an abdominal muscle tear.

But he limped off down the tunnel just 16 minutes later and was replaced by Mario Gotze, giving the Bundesliga champions another injury worry ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona next week.

The Netherlands international now joins the likes of David Alaba and Holger Badstuber on the sidelines, although Franck Ribery will hope to return in time to travel to Camp Nou.