Robben out of Ingolstadt clash
Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed Arjen Robben will miss the Bundesliga meeting with Ingolstadt.
Arjen Robben will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Ingolstadt this weekend.
The Netherlands international has missed Bayern's last three games - against Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach in the league and Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League - with muscular problems.
In a pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's game with Ingolstadt, head coach Pep Guardiola confirmed that the 31-year-old would be absent once again.
