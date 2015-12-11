Robben out of Ingolstadt clash

Arjen Robben will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Ingolstadt this weekend.

The Netherlands international has missed Bayern's last three games - against Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach in the league and Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League - with muscular problems.

In a pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's game with Ingolstadt, head coach Pep Guardiola confirmed that the 31-year-old would be absent once again.