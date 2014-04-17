Robben relishing Dortmund showdown

Bayern progressed from Wednesday's second semi-final with a 5-1 demolition of second-tier outfit Kaiserslautern at the Allianz Arena.

The defending champions will now meet Jurgen Klopp's men in May's final, with Dortmund having seen off the challenge of Wolfsburg in Tuesday's other last-four encounter.

Robben is keen to gain revenge after Dortmund ran out comprehensive 3-0 victors in last Saturday's Bundesliga fixture between the sides.

"It's fantastic to meet a big side like Borussia Dortmund," the Dutchman told bundesliga.com.

"I'm expecting a great final. It's the type of game you long for. We'll be keen, in particular after our last defeat against them.

"They beat us 3-0, we beat them with the same result in the first half of the season. I'm really looking forward to it."

Robben feels the reigning German and European champions were particularly focused on reaching the Pokal final after successive Bundesliga defeats.

He added: "We owed it to our fans. It was a do-or-die game (against Kaiserslautern), a semi-final, and we had our sights set firmly on the final in Berlin.

"I think we played well, and we achieved our goal of reaching the final."