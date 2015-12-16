Robben resumes Bayern training

Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben is edging closer to a comeback after resuming individual training on Wednesday following a three-week spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Netherlands international sustained a muscle problem in Bayern's 4-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos on November 24 and has been out of action since then.

The Bundesliga champions were initially hopeful Robben would make a swift return, but the injury kept him out of games against Hertha Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach, Dinamo Zagreb, Ingolstadt and Darmstadt.

The 31-year-old is making progress as he seeks to regain fitness, although he remains doubtful for the trip to Hannover on Saturday, Bayern's last match before the winter break.

Pep Guardiola's men are top of the Bundesliga table heading into the game with 43 points from 16 games, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Robben has made just seven Bundesliga appearances so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.