Robben returns to Bayern training

Arjen Robben gave Bayern Munich a welcome boost ahead of this weekend's DFL Supercup after returning to training on Monday.

The Netherlands forward missed the end of last term with a muscular injury and has been sidelined during pre-season.

Robben did not travel with Pep Guardiola's squad to Asia for their pre-campaign tour, opting to stay in Germany to fully recover.

"I was able to work well and do exactly as planned, it was a really good session," Robben told Bayern's official website. "I am very happy."

There was further good news for the Bundesliga champions as defenders Dante and Medhi Benatia were joined by Javi Martinez in tailored recovery away from the first-team squad as they look to be ready for the new season.