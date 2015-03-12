Robben, Ribery ruled out of Bremen clash

Robben lasted just 19 minutes of Bayern's 7-0 UEFA Champions League demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, while Ribery hobbled off shortly before the hour.

Netherlands international Robben is suffering from a trapped nerve and Ribery has a sprained ankle, but it is as yet unclear how long either will be sidelined.

Bayern are 11 points clear of Wolfsburg at the top of the Bundesliga, and hold a 20-point advantage over third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bremen, meanwhile, are a further eight points back in eighth.