Robben, Ribery ruled out of Bremen clash
Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga trip to Werder Bremen on Saturday through injury.
Robben lasted just 19 minutes of Bayern's 7-0 UEFA Champions League demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, while Ribery hobbled off shortly before the hour.
Netherlands international Robben is suffering from a trapped nerve and Ribery has a sprained ankle, but it is as yet unclear how long either will be sidelined.
Bayern are 11 points clear of Wolfsburg at the top of the Bundesliga, and hold a 20-point advantage over third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.
Bremen, meanwhile, are a further eight points back in eighth.
