Robben rubbishes injury talk

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has rubbished reports that he missed the club's pre-season tour to China because of an injury.

The Netherlands international played little part in the closing stages of last season due to a muscular problem, and has not featured in any of Bayern's friendlies prior to the upcoming season.

Reports suggested that was due to injury, but Robben quashed that speculation after making his return in Bayern's penalty-shootout defeat to Wolfsburg in Saturday's DFL Supercup.

"I've read a lot of weird stuff," Robben told De Telegraaf. "[That] I was injured at the time. Nonsense! I wasn't at all.

"I just choose to work at the base and have a very good structure for the remainder of the season. That's what I'm going to take advantage of."

Robben netted Bayern's goal in the 1-1 draw before Wolfsburg prevailed 5-4 in the shootout, and admitted he was surprised to play the full 90 minutes.

"It was the first game at a high level after being injured for nearly five months," Robben said.

"It is also surprising to me how it all went. I thought I would be involved for 15 minutes, but he [Pep Guardiola] didn't substitute me. Every time there was a change, I thought it was me who would be taken off.

"I noticed in the first half I lacked rhythm. I came a little less on the ball and had to really get used to it again. But in the second half I was able to play my own game and I think I've played well."