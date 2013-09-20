Robben unconcerned by Dortmund start

Reigning champions Bayern sit two points behind last season's runners-up after five games, but their Dutch winger Robben is not worried.

Bayern won the league by 25 points last term as part of their historic treble-winning campaign and are unbeaten this season under new manager Pep Guardiola, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Freiburg.

And Robben believes they will pick up another win when they travel to in-form Schalke on Saturday.

"Of course they (Dortmund) have taken 15 points from five games," he told Bild. "This is impressive, but we are also good.

"The table does not tell anything yet, nor am I interested in what Dortmund do. I am only interested Bayern.

"The team, the coaches and the staff around us work well. We support each other. We help each other, I have a feeling that we now start a series (of wins).

"We're in good shape. Schalke will have to deal with very good Bayern."