Robben unlikely to feature in Benfica second leg

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is unlikely to feature in their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Benfica.

Robben has been limited to 22 appearances this season because of injury issues and has not featured for Bayern since the March 5 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund because of an adductor problem.

The Netherlands winger has spoken of his determination to return this season but he seems set to once again be reduced to the role of spectator as Bayern defend their 1-0 first-leg lead at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart, coach Pep Guardiola said of Robben: "He is still injured. He is not expected to be fit next week."

Asked when the former Chelsea and Real Madrid player is likely to make his comeback, Guardiola replied: "I don't know that."