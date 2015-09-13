Robben will not rush recovery from injury

Arjen Robben will not rush his recovery from a groin problem as he wants to be instrumental in Bayern Munich's bid for domestic and European dominance this season.

The winger is facing four weeks out following his injury setback sustained on international duty with Netherlands, but is wary of returning before he has recuperated properly.

Asked if he had a schedule for his comeback, Robben said: "No, not at all.

"Of course, you always want to get fit as fast as possible, but the most important thing now is to get fit without any risks. Because if I come back, I want to play until the end of the season."

Bayern start their UEFA Champions League campaign at Olympiacos on Wednesday and Robben has stressed the importance of not underestimating the Greek side.

He said: "If you participate in a competition [Champions League], you want to go to final, that's our aim.

"But it's not easy, because there are so many top clubs in Europe at the moment, so you have to be in top form all the time, you can't be dozy in one game, otherwise you will punished.

"We know exactly that you have to be from the beginning in top form in the Champions League, especially the first game you have to win, in order to be good placed in group.

"That has to be our aim, but I'm sure there will be no problems, our team has a correct characteristic."